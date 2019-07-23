AUSTIN, Texas — Another iconic Austin restaurant will be closing in August after the family decided to move on to other endeavors.

El Patio Restaurant is a family-owned business located on Guadalupe Street in Austin.

The restaurant near the University of Texas, opened its doors on Jan. 5, 1954, under the ownership of Paul and MaryAnn Joseph.

Paul and MaryAnn Joseph of El Patio Restaurant. (Credit: El Patio Restaurant)

El Patio Restaurant

The family of the restaurant said they thank the loyal staff and customers through the years for the longevity of the business.

The family said no external factors played a role in the decision to close, just that it was time to retire.

The family said they would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Austin and the surrounding area for their patronage.

The last day of business for El Patio will be Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

