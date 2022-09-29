Teen in foster care says he just wants to be loved

Anthony is a 16 year old with so much love to give.

AUSTIN, Texas — Like a game of putt-putt or a competitive match of air hockey, life is about trying to get to the next round with resiliency.

Someone who knows all about that is 16-year-old Anthony. KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Anthony to play some fun games at Main Event.

With his contagious smile and calm, kind presence, you would never know how much Anthony has been through.

"When you're in foster care, it gets really hard to accept and trust others," Anthony said.

Anthony likes art, fashion, music and staying active.

"[I like] literally anything creative, that makes me use my mind," he said. "So like, coloring. I like sports – my favorite sport is basketball."

As for a forever family, Anthony's wish is pretty simple.

"I'm looking for, just, love, basically," he said. "Someone, if they see me going down the wrong path, they'd try to direct me in the right path."

Anthony is 16 and a junior in high school, meaning he is close to aging out of the Texas foster care system. His advocates are hoping he can find a loving family before that happens.

To learn more about Anthony or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.