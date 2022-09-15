Forever Families: Meet Michael, an energetic 11-year-old hoping to be adopted

Michael has a natural curiosity for everything in his path.

AUSTIN, Texas — Michael, 11, is a spunky young boy who is looking for a forever family to help him reach new heights!

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Michael for some rock climbing at Crux Climbing Center. Michael climbs with such confidence, you'd never know that the last time he climbed turned into a traumatic experience for him.

Two years ago, Michael fell while climbing and broke his collarbone. He said kids laughed at him, making him feel sad and disappointed. But now he's back to scaling the wall and feeling good.

Michael has a lot of energy and a natural curiosity for everything in his path. He loves animals, especially dogs, and he likes making people smile.

"I care about people," Michael said.

When he grows up, Michael wants to be an architect. He loves history class, learning about the war in Ukraine and figuring out how he can help.

"I like learning about the past," Michael said. "I don't like the war of Ukraine, but I want to learn more about that like, why Russia is hurting many people's lives."

Michael looks forward to having a forever family and living in a home that's just for him after moving around a lot in his life.

To learn more about Michael or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

