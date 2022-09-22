Local businesses needed for Forever Families stories

We're looking for local businesses that would like to help feature children in foster care!

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week on KVUE Daybreak, Hannah Rucker introduces a child in the local foster care system who is in need of a forever family.

These stories wouldn't be possible without the amazing local businesses that are kind enough to host KVUE and each child for a day of fun.

Every kid has different interests and hobbies, so it's ideal to have a variety of environments where children can feel comfortable and open up while also having a great time.

Typically, we feature the child doing some kind of activity while at the location, as well as sitting down for an interview to show viewers an inside look at their personality.

Having Forever Families shoot at your business is also a wonderful opportunity to showcase what your company has to offer the community!

To see the kind of businesses where we've previously shot Forever Families stories, head to KVUE.com/ForeverFamilies. If you own a local business and would be interested in hosting a Forever Families story, please email tricia@partnershipsforchildren.org, sarah.murry@partnershipsforchildren.org and hrucker@kvue.com.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.