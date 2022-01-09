Teen boy in foster care is determined to create his own destiny

Jordan is a bright 16-year-old who wants to be adopted but says he will be OK if he ages out of the system.

AUSTIN, Texas — Just like any 16 year old, Jordan is trying to find his style and figure out how he wants to present himself to the world.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker was able to meet up with him at Target and do a little shopping. The two enjoyed giggling through the aisles and picking out different items while talking about life.

Unlike many teenagers, Jordan had no choice but to grow up very fast. He entered the foster care system when he was only nine years old.

"Growing up in that home was chaotic. My mom abused me. My dad was in the same boat. He was an alcoholic, a drug addict. I feel like being in that home setting, if I would've stayed with them, it would have messed up my life," Jordan said. "It would have made me the person who I'm not today. I feel like growing up in that home, I would be still numb to all that pain."

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet Jordan 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Jordan is good at math – it comes easy to him and he enjoys it. He said he wants to go to the military and later become a caseworker.

"Me being a caseworker would like, inspire other kids because I've been through what they've been through," Jordan said. "It was a tough patch, but at the end of the day, it smoothed out like waves."

Jordan has a warm, loving energy about him and says if he doesn't end up getting adopted, he knows he's going to be OK.

"I'd rather age out and be able to work on my things by myself and let other kids actually have the opportunity [to be adopted]," Jordan said.

He said he would still be open to adoption, but he knows a lot of other younger kids still need families.

"Why not give them a chance first, you know?" he said.

To learn more about Jordan or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Hannah Rucker on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.