AUSTIN, Texas — There are local people so good at what they do, they qualify to compete in a world championship. You might have seen two of them and not given them a second thought.

In our busy lives, we often find ourselves in autopilot, especially on the road. But if you took a second look, you might just find people who are world-class at what they do.

Cory Shepard has been a sign spinner for about three and a half years.

"Spinning is just about getting their attention," said Shepard.

Sign spinning is a job most people wouldn't think twice about, but it takes a lot of skill.

"Oh yeah," added Shepard. "Especially in the wind."

Spinners like Shepard and his coworker, Colby Kelly, spend hours practicing.

"I just knew I was good with my hands and I like to be outside," said Kelly. "Yeah, it's just all fun and I get paid for it. It's pretty much my job."

"It's a little difficult, but fun to be able to pull some of it off," said Shepard. "Compared to fast food or anything else, it allows me to be me. I like to be the spotlight. I love being just in the moment."

Kelly describes his life in three words.

Eat, sleep, spin ... that's what it is," Kelly said.

It's the hard work and hours of practice that got them the recognition they have now.

The duo will leave to compete in the 13th annual World Sign Spinning Championship in Las Vegas.

"They all meet up in Las Vegas and see who's the best as spinning the sign. Who has the most style? The most technique?" said Kelly. "It feels good to be a part of something and how big this company is ... Germany, Australia, Korea – all over the U.S."

We often don't take a look at who's around us, but for those that do, you might just see someone who could be the best, in the world.

"It's a form of expression, pure expression," said Kelly.

The two will leave with the regional manager for the competition and conference. Over 75 different competitors from 30 different cities and 7 different countries will have their chance to showcase their skills. Their goal is to at least finish in the top 25.

