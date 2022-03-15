Ray Benson's Birthday Bash to benefit HAAM

The night will feature a performance by Asleep at the Wheel and other talented local musicians to raise money for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Asleep at the Wheel driver's annual "Birthday Bash" is happening in-person for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday night. The Asleep at the Wheel driver's birthday party benefits the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), which provides a health lifeline to Austin musicians.

The Bash has been a long standing Austin tradition, unofficially kicking off the annual SXSW Music Festival.

Since 2005, HAAM has helped close to 6,000 alliance members access $100 million in health care services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health and other services.

"To think how far we have come and how many lives we have helped and saved brings joy to my heart. HAAM is essential for the future ability of Austin musicians to survive in our growing city," said Benson. "We must continue to support HAAM, to make sure our musicians have a reason to stay here in Austin."

The night will feature a performance by Asleep at the Wheel and other local musicians to raise funds and awareness for the cause. Cocktails are complimentary, and food will be available for purchase.

"We are so encouraged that live music is coming back, but there is a lot of work still to be done toward rebuilding a vibrant music community," HAAM said in a release. "We can not wait to highlight the best about what makes Austin the 'Live Music Capital of the World.'"

The event is invite-only, and attendees are asked to follow guidelines of local and national public health care officials to promote best health and safety measures at the event.

You can make a donation or become an event sponsor, and join the event, on the HAAM website.

