Who has the best tacos, Austin or San Antonio? Actor Pedro Pascal weighed in

The "Game of Thrones" and "The Mandalorian" actor took a side in the old debate.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's an argument Texans have been having for years: Who has the best tacos in the state, Austin or San Antonio?

Over the weekend, "Game of Thrones" and "The Mandalorian" actor Pedro Pascal was in town for South By Southwest to premiere his new film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." KVUE's media partners at Austin360 seized the opportunity to ask him the big question.

Unfortunately for Austinites, the Capital City isn't Pascal's No. 1.

“It's San Antonio, people. It’s San Antonio. If we’re talking about tacos? Chile con queso, maybe you can get that in Austin. But you get a taco in San Antonio, por favor! As far as I remember, yeah," Pascal told Austin360, adding, "Sorry, I love Austin."

