KVUE partners with HAAM for HAAM Day 2021 to 'keep music in Austin alive and well'

HAAM Day is Tuesday, Sept. 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is partnering with HAAM to present HAAM Day 2021, a day of live music to raise funds for musicians in Austin.

HAAM, the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, is an organization in Austin focused on bringing health care to the artists that keep the live music scene alive in the Capital City.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., HAAM will present a full day of streaming music performances and live music showcases. It's an annual event that takes place every year, and, just like the 2020 event, HAAM Day 2021 will look a little different amid the pandemic.

Performances during HAAM Day will be live-streamed on TV and online. On Sept. 2, HAAM released the full lineup for the day, which includes Britt Daniel & Sabrina Ellis, Jimmie Vaughan, Black Pumas, Asleep at the Wheel, Charley Crockett and more.

Find out how you can support HAAM's mission to "keep music in Austin alive and well" online here.