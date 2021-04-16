Attention, Austin musicians! HAAM, City hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The first clinic will be held on Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. The second will be held on Thursday, April 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites are eager to get the local music scene up and running again. One way to make sure that happens soon is to get more industry professionals vaccinated.

That's why the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month, in partnership with Mayor Steve Adler, the City of Austin, Austin Public Health (APH) and C3 Presents. The events are open to HAAM members and other music industry professionals.

APH will be administering 800 Moderna vaccinations between the two events, scheduled for Friday, April 16 (second dose on Friday, May 14) and Thursday, April 29 (second dose on Thursday, May 27). The first clinic will be held starting at 10 a.m. Friday at Emo's on East Riverside Drive.

"Musicians and the music they create are what makes Austin special – they are part of our cultural identity and we must do everything in our power to protect them," Adler said. "This event will bring our community one step closer to having a once-again, thriving music scene here in Austin. Over the past year, HAAM has led initiatives and taken a leadership position to help our musicians get back to work and continues to be vital to the health of our local music scene. We are grateful for their continued efforts."

"Musicians have always sacrificed for their art and have continuously had a hard road ahead of them, and this pandemic has made an already difficult life more challenging. We want to encourage musicians and now realize, more than ever, how much we need music in our daily lives," said HAAM COO Rachel Blair. "HAAM is here, and will continue to be here, to help. We are grateful to these community leaders that have stood by our musicians, and understand the importance of getting them back to work, safely."

The clinics are sponsored by Sendero Health Plans. If you are a musician, you can sign up for one of the clinics here.