Health Alliance for Austin Musicians purchases new office space

AUSTIN, Texas — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) recently announced the purchase of a new office space in Central Austin it will call home.

The building is located at 3036 S. First St. and was purchased with a gift from Robin and Bud Shivers. Robin Shivers originally founded HAAM in 2005 to address the healthcare needs of low-income musicians in the city.

HAAM has helped more than 6,000 members access more than $113 million in healthcare services since its inception, according to a release. Its new location with a close proximity to city entertainment districts will offer musicians a convenient location to continue getting services from the organization.

“This building will be so much more than just an office,” HAAM CEO Paul Scott said in a release. “Our new home will be a welcoming and collaborative environment for clients to receive HAAM's care and services, featuring a Musician's Resource Lounge and dedicated stage for intimate performances by Austin's amazing musicians!"

The building is expected to be fully operational later this year.

HAAM provides access and navigation to health services for about one third of Austin's working musicians, with the need still growing.

“To continue our growth and meet the rising need, we need efficient infrastructure to support all 8,000+ Austin musicians,” said Scott. “Providing additional needed support and care for our musicians requires adding additional staff while maximizing the efficiency of our current staff. Our current infrastructure and physical space limits our ability to grow in either capacity.”

The new space will allow the organization to hire more staff and take on new clients. It will also expand services to address food insecurities, access to computers and Wi-Fi, a hearing screening room and a space for education and wellness training.

The organization also launched a campaign to raise the rest of the funding needed after the Shivers family gift of $2.7 million to purchase and renovate the space.

“The capital campaign will help support the purchase and renovation of the new home for HAAM,” said Matt Long, HAAM board member and Capital Campaign Committee member. “Seventy-five percent of our $6 million campaign has already been either donated or pledged, and now we publicly turn to our friends and partners in the community to help us bridge the gap."

For more information about the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and how to donate or get involved, visit the organization's website.

