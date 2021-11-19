'Music is like breathing for me': Meet Primo the Alien

Meet singer, songwriter and producer Primo the Alien.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is the live music capital of the world, and there are many talented musicians in our area.

One of those musicians is singer, songwriter and producer Primo the Alien.

"I've been making music and singing and playing music for as long as I can remember," she said. "I was a very musical child, alien child, of course."

Primo the Alien said music is like a form of therapy for her, and a natural outlet.

"It's something that I have to do as much as I have to, you know, get up and brush my teeth in the morning," she said. "I just have to sit down and write. I have to sing. I have to play. I have to, you know, create. I think if I didn't I would, I guess maybe I'd explode."

She loves writing and recording songs, but said her favorite part is performing her music.

"As much as I love to write and record, performing is like the pinnacle of it all," she said.

You can find Primo the Alien on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.