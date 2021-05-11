'It's a job and it's a hobby, and it's a passion' | Meet Zack Morgan

Meet keyboardist Zack Morgan.

AUSTIN, Texas — Zack Morgan is a keyboardist in Austin who has been doing full-time music for seven years, but he's been playing the piano for as long as he can remember.

"I started with this when I was so young that it's like, I can't think of a time when I didn't play piano," said Morgan.

Morgan's parents love music and exposed him to it at a young age. He thinks they wanted to be musical, so they tried to get their kids interested in music and, for him, it stuck.

Morgan told KVUE he plays with multiple musicians, so he's able to play gigs about five times per week. Some groups he always plays with and sometimes he just fills in.

Playing piano is a release for Morgan.

"It's like meditative for me. Like, you know, you meditate when you're in a great mood or you meditate when you're in a terrible mood and you come out of the other side and you're feeling very different than how you went in. It's like that," he said.

When he was younger, Morgan didn't know how realistic it was to be a full-time musician. He only knew one career musician growing up. He went to college, got a degree in economics, and worked tech jobs in Austin, trying to save up.

He gave full-time music a shot and it worked.

"This is what I do. This is all I do. It's a job, and it's a passion. And when I'm not playing, I'm going to shows because I love music that much," said Morgan.

You can find Zack Morgan on Facebook or Instagram.