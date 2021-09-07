Free concert series Rock ‘n’ Restock offers food and music while giving back

Here’s a look at the musicians you can see at the upcoming concerts.

AUSTIN, Texas — Rock ‘n’ Restock offers a live music experience while raising money for charity – and it has been around for 20 years.

Previously, it was a one-day-only event, but this year it has expanded to become a series at Circle C Community Center featuring live music, food trucks, beverages and entertainment for kids.

The event is held by real estate agent Chad Goldwasser with Pure Gold Realty who started the event as a celebration for clients and has now seen it grow over the years.

“It quickly morphed into anybody that wanted to come. People started hearing about it. We started selling tickets. It started selling out. I open it up to more people, and it's just been – the growth has been amazing. And now this year, with us being given the opportunity to do seven concerts right here at the Circle Community Center in my neighborhood of Circle in South Austin, is just such a blessing. It's amazing,” said Goldwasser.

Previous years have included musicians like Black Pumas, Shakey Graves, Bob Schneider and Grupo Fantasma. Rock ‘n’ Restock has had 2021 shows featuring Zach Person, Suzanna Choffel, Briscoe and The Reverent Few. July 9 will feature Talking Heads Tribute Band HeartByrne at Armadillo Den at 7:30 p.m.

Matchmaker Band will perform on Aug. 13. Ray Prim and Gram Wilkinson will perform on Sept. 10. Quiet Company and Buffalo Hunt will perform on Oct. 8. A Grateful Dead Tribute Band, Dead Eye, is set to perform on Oct. 25.

Rock ‘n’ Restock is a free event but raises money for charities. The event started by giving to the Central Texas Food Bank.

Goldwasser said the food banks' shelves were depleted and needed to be restocked, and that is where the name “Rock ‘n’ Restock” came from. Each event in the series will give to a Central Texas charity including the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and Austin Adventurers of Lifelong Learners.

For details on Rock ‘n’ Restock, click here.