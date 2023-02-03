x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

OUTAGES: Over 3k Central Texans without power during severe weather Thursday night

The entire Central Texas area is under a form of a severe weather warning Thursday night.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — The entire Central Texas area is under a form of a severe weather warning Thursday night. This warning includes high winds of 50 mph, pockets of hail and a chance of an isolated tornado. 

These high winds have resulted in some power outages across the area.

Related Articles

PEC

As of 7:40 p.m., there are 38 total outages affecting 1,528 customers

View the outage map here.

Oncor

As of 7:40 p.m., there are 10 outages affecting 1,937 customers. 

View the outage map here.

Bluebonnet

There are no active power outages affecting Bluebonnet customers. 

View the outage map here.

Austin Energy

As of 7:40 p.m., there are 17 power outages affecting 233 customers. 

View the outage map here.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out