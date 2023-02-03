OUTAGES: Over 3k Central Texans without power during severe weather Thursday night

AUSTIN, Texas — The entire Central Texas area is under a form of a severe weather warning Thursday night. This warning includes high winds of 50 mph, pockets of hail and a chance of an isolated tornado.
These high winds have resulted in some power outages across the area.
PEC
As of 7:40 p.m., there are 38 total outages affecting 1,528 customers
Oncor
As of 7:40 p.m., there are 10 outages affecting 1,937 customers.
Bluebonnet
There are no active power outages affecting Bluebonnet customers.
Austin Energy
As of 7:40 p.m., there are 17 power outages affecting 233 customers.