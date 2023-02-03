Austin Energy prepared for severe storms Thursday following ice storm in February

Austin Energy reminds residents to have a plan in case power does go out - make sure all your devices are fully charged ahead of the storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy stated that the company is prepared for Thursday’s storm.

The electricity provider said that crews have been out working with arborists on vegetation and are ready to respond if there are outages following the high winds predicted.

According to Austin Energy, there is still a potential for tree limbs to fall on lines after they were weakened from the winter storm at the beginning of February. The severe weather predicted for Thursday evening, which includes winds up to 50 mph, pockets of hail and a potential isolated tornado, power lines may come down.

If residents experience any downed power lines, they are instructed to call Austin Energy and report them. Additionally, residents are advised to stay at least 35 feet away from any downed power line.

“The positive of this is there is not going to be ice accumulation there not be logistical issues in getting to those locations and that should help us restore it as quickly as possible certainly more than we saw several weeks ago,” said Matt Mitchell, Austin Energy spokesperson.

Austin Energy reminds residents to have a plan in case power does go out - make sure all your devices are fully charged ahead of the storm.

