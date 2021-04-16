Hail damage: What to do after the storm

Here's what you need to know after the storm has passed.

AUSTIN, Texas — Most of us in Austin and Central Texas know what to do before we know a hail storm is about to hit. But Central Texas weather is known for being unpredictable, catching many car and homeowners off guard every season.

If storms are bringing hail potential, you'll want to take precautions to make sure your outdoor items are protected – especially your roof and cars.

Keep your cars parked under an awning or garage when possible. If not, experts suggest tying paddings such as floor mats or blankets over your vehicle to protect it.

You might also want to check in with your insurance provider to see if your policy covers roof or vehicle damages due to hail.

If you didn't have time to do those things, you may be left with a car in need of repair.

Hail storms can also damage the roof of your home.

How you respond right after a storm can help get any damages repaired a lot faster.

First, make temporary repairs if needed for safety, like boarding up windows. But don’t make any permanent fixes until a claims adjuster assesses the damages. As soon as you can, you will want to document everything by taking pictures of damage and debris and saving all of your receipts if you have to relocate or move property.

When it is time for repairs, find a licensed and qualified contractor. It is recommended you call your local Better Business Bureau, insurance agency or local municipality.

If you're looking to repair your roof, make sure to vet the contractors you use to see if they’re from the area and check if they’re part of a group like the Central Texas Roofing Contractors Association. Do not pay before work is done and watch out for red flags like waiving deductibles.