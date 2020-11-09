Longhorns vs. UTEP Forecast: UT football returns amid seasonable conditions

A strong cold front keeps conditions relatively comfortable for the Central Texas region kicking off the 2020 football season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Alas, Longhorn football is returning Saturday at 7 p.m. to the capital city. The Longhorns will face UTEP, and there will be great game day weather.

Earlier in the week, a strong cold front brought heavy rains, flooding and classic fall temperatures of 50s and 60s to the region.

Friday morning lows flirted even warmer with urban areas enjoying the low 60s with more 50s socked in the Mason, Llano, Burnet, Blanco and Gillespie county locations.

Here's a look at the gameday forecast:

For Saturday and Sunday, we will experience less cloud cover and that will allow daytime highs to warm back closer to normal. Rain chances will be fairly low and will coincide with high pressure up towards the north.

While it has been a dicey past few days of wet weather, models in conjunction with forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting more wet weather in the eight to 14-day outlook.

Because of this, overcast skies and showers are likely to temper highs that would normally be in the mid to upper 80s.

Additionally, the EURO model is also forecasting a fair amount of precipitation with the bulk of it south and east along the Texas coast.

