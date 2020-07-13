What does heat index mean and how does it impact your body?

It's no secret Austin is experiencing hot weather, but the heat index makes it feel a lot hotter.

AUSTIN, Texas — We are gearing up for a long streak of triple-digit heat days. You’ll likely hear the term “heat index,” but why should you care? This is the temperature that your body actually feels.

On July 13, Austin hit its eighth day of triple-digit heat this year, and Monday's forecast high is 106. If Austin hits that number, it would break the daily record for that day.

Your body’s natural internal temperature is around 98.6 degrees. Any time you get warm, your body naturally cools down by releasing sweat. Water from sweat evaporates from your skin and that cooling process helps regulate your internal temperature.

Whenever your body temperature rises due to added heat and humidity, that is when it gets dangerous. The thin layer of moisture on your skin from sweat struggles to evaporate because the air is already saturated, so it accepts water slower and it takes longer for your body to cool down.

Signs to look for in the coming days are nausea, feeling dizzy, excessive sweating, or muscle cramps. Be sure to find a cool spot and hydrate.