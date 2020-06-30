Storms possible Tuesday evening, triple-digit heat coming this weekend

Scattered storms will be possible west of I-35 this evening.

AUSTIN, Texas — This week started off warm with highs on Monday reaching the mid-90s. The high humidity has made it feel warmer than the actual temperature. That trend continues on Tuesday. While highs will be near normal, the heat index will be in the triple digits. Be sure to limit outdoor time and stay hydrated!

Our humidity is high due to a southeast wind that pulls in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico while areas of West Texas are dry due to a southwest wind moving over arid land. Where these two air masses meet is known as the dryline. Under the heat of the day, this makes for a perfect location for thunderstorm production. Normally, thunderstorms that develop here weaken as the sun sets.

A few of these storms will have enough energy to keep moving southeast into our Hill Country counties around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

If storms hold together, they may arrive along the Interstate Highway 35 corridor around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Most models have this moving out by midnight. Severe weather is not expected, but we may pick up a quick quarter of an inch of rain.

Rain will have a hard time taking shape in the following days. High pressure builds back and limits rain chances. As this happens, the heat climbs. Expect the return of the triple digits for the Fourth of July weekend.