Here's what you need to know when you vote in Texas this July

Early voting for the July primary runoff election starts June 29 and Election Day is July 14. Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls.

This election comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has lead to an extensive legal battle over mail-in voting in Texas and numerous preparations by local elections offices ahead of Election Day.

Early voting for the July election runs from Monday, June 29, until Friday, July 10, and Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.

Not sure what you'll see on your ballot? We broke down the national, state and local elections Central Texans can vote on this summer.

National Elections

Four U.S. House of Representatives districts are holding primary runoff elections this July, and voters will also have the opportunity to decide which Democrat will be up against Sen. John Cornyn for a Senate seat in November.

Here's a breakdown of the national races on July's ballot:

U.S. Senate

RELATED:

U.S. House of Representatives

Several U.S. House of Representatives districts are holding primary runoff elections in July.

District 10 (Austin) is holding a runoff for the Democratic candidate who will face incumbent Rep. Michael McCaul (R) in November. The candidates are:

District 17 (Round Rock) is holding runoff elections for both the Republican and Democratic parties because incumbent Rep. Bill Flores (R) is retiring. The candidates are:

District 31 (Round Rock/Georgetown) is holding a runoff for the Democratic candidate who will face incumbent Rep. John Carter (R) in November. The candidates are:

And District 35 (Austin) is holding a runoff for the Republican candidate who will face incumbent Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D) in November. The candidates are:

State Elections

Texas State Sen. Kirk Watson is retiring, so a special election will be held for Texas Senate District 14 (Austin/Bastrop) at the same time as the primary runoff. The candidates are:

RELATED:

Two Texas House of Representatives districts are also holding runoffs in July.

District 45 (Blanco/Hays) is holding a runoff for the Republican who will face incumbent Texas Rep. Erin Zwiener (D). The candidates are:

And District 47 is holding a runoff for the Republican who will face incumbent Texas Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D). The candidates are:

A runoff election is also being held for Texas Railroad Commissioner. Incumbent Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton (D) lost in the March primary, so the remaining candidates are:

Chrysta Castaned (D)

Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo (D)

And finally, a runoff election is being held for the Texas Board of Education - District 5. The candidates are:

Robert Murrow (R)

Lani Popp (R)

Local Elections

Two major offices in Travis County will also hold runoff elections in July.

For Travis County district attorney, incumbent Margaret Moore (D) is facing Jose Garza (D) on the ballot.

And incumbent Travis County Attorney Davis Escamilla is retiring. For the opportunity to replace him, Austin Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza (D) and Laurie Eiserloh (D) are running against each other in a runoff.

RELATED:

Be sure to visit KVUE.com/VoteTexas for the latest election updates and KVUE.com/elections for live results on Election Day.