Austin ISD answers questions about students returning for 2020-21 school year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD has outlined in more detail how its 2020-2021 school year will look amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video posted to YouTube on Saturday, school district officials answered questions, saying students and teachers will have the option to attend classes 100% online or 100% in-person.

"Those who are comfortable returning to school will be asked to do so. Teachers who cannot, for a variety of reasons, return in person will be offered opportunities to enhance online learning," said Geronimo Rodriguez, president of the AISD Board of Trustees.

"Conditions are changing. We know that what we understood a few weeks ago is different today and may look different a few weeks from now. So, that's why we want to be responsive to the changing context," Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz said.

The district is planning to send another survey to parents in August so they can decide whether they want their children to go to school online or in-person.

The district also touched on transportation in the coming school year, saying general education buses will be occupied by 12 to 14 students, while special education buses will hold four to 10 students.

