Finally some cooler weather for Central Texas? We are tracking two cold fronts

After summer-like weather, we have the potential for two cooldowns in the next seven days. One could bring the coldest air of the season so far.

AUSTIN, Texas — Our much-awaited cold front stalled north of the area on Monday. This kept the cooler, dry air stuck north of Central Texas.

As a result, more cloud cover is in the area along with consistent south wind and very warm morning lows. Central Texas will be stuck in a warm, muggy pattern through the week as we await our next pattern shift. The mornings will start with some cloud cover and scattered showers then clear to mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. No major rain accumulations are expected while the high humidity sticks around.

Front No. 1

This pattern will come to an end with the first of two fronts we are tracking in the next seven days. The first front is expected Friday evening. This front will be dry and brings dry, cooler air into the area. Our fall-feels are just around the corner! Lower humidity with highs in the mid-70s are expected on Saturday making for an overall pleasant first half of the weekend.

Southerly winds quickly return on Sunday bringing back temperatures slightly above the average, in the mid-80s. The warmer weather will be short lived as a stronger cold front pushes into the state.

Front No. 2

Our second front looks to arrive during the daytime Monday. This means we will feel the difference by Monday evening with highs only reaching the upper 70s. This front looks to move through the region quickly since it will have cold, dense air behind it. Breezy weather along with slight rain chances accompany the arrival of the front.

If the forecast holds, this could be out coldest air of the season so far.

More fall-like weather:

One of the most noticeable differences will be the lower humidity. Cold fronts generally bring in dry air which lowers the humidity levels. This makes it easier to breathe and makes it feel more comfortable outdoors. Our next two fronts bring dips in our humidity levels.

What is that I see? hmmm...



Watching the potential for TWO fronts in the next 7 days.



Both will help drop humidity. #atxwx #kvue pic.twitter.com/jD1JBQsYDk — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) October 20, 2020

Rain:

Although fronts are sometimes associated with rain, our seven-day outlook shows low projected rai totals. Light rain is expected during the next few mornings. A bigger chance for rain is in the forecast for Monday's front.

