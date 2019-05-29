WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County announced the Southeast Loop Study on Wednesday. The project will consider connections from travel between SH 130 and FM 3349 to US 79.

The road is planned to be about four miles with two lanes and one turning lane. The Southeast Loop is estimated to cost up to $118 million.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles introduced the transportation study to prepare for the expected population growth in the area. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Williamson County is one of the fastest growing counties in Texas.

Currently, there are about 11,000 residential lots in development in Williamson County. That's more than double that of Hays and Travis Counties.

"We have tremendous congestion on Highway 79, particularly in Hutto," said Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. "Additional growth is coming to Hutto."

WATCH: Rebeca Trejo reports on the alternative to Highway 79

RELATED:

Where's the Loop? A closer look at why Austin does not have a beltway

Central Texas leaders plan to extend Toll Road 183A as cities continue to grow

"Increased traffic; it's becoming an issue," said Boles. "It's affecting the safety of our citizens."

The project is hoping to address the growing need for emergency services. Williamson County experienced a 32% increase in calls for service over the last four years. You can find the route here.

"This will aid our law enforcement that are responding to Hutto and Taylor," said Sheriff Robert Chody. "Specifically to get through that 79 congested area a lot faster for calls for service, such as priority calls."

Southeast Loop

Williamson County

Individual property owners will be allowed to provide feedback for the project's route concept. An open house is being held Monday, June 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hutto ISD Performing Arts Center (101 FM 685, Hutto, TX 78634).

For the most up-to-date information on Williamson County’s corridor studies, visit www.wilco.org/seloop.

WATCH: Williamson County officials considering alternative to Highway 79 | KVUE

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station

One of the largest indoor dog parks is coming to Austin

Stolen Playstation helped police make arrest in North Austin robbery, home invasion