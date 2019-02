Austin police are working a rollover crash and diesel spill that has caused part of SH 130 to shut down.

According to police, the crash involving an 18-wheeler happened just south of US 290 in the 11000 block of North SH 130 northbound.

The semi-truck, which is currently blocking all northbound lanes of SH 130, was empty, but the fuel saddle tank reportedly ruptured.

The Austin Fire Department said the truck driver was went to a hospital with potential serious injuries.

Check back for updates.