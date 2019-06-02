AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been cited for "failure to control speed" in a crash that killed a 32-year-old motorcyclist, Austin police said.

The Austin Police Department said a car was travelling westbound in the 1000 block of West Oltorf Street when the driver lost control and slid into the opposite lanes.

That's when police said she struck a motorcycle that was being driven by Trevor Ralston. Ralston died at the scene of the crash.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and was cited for failure to control her speed.

If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to call Austin police at 512-974-5576.

RELATED: Police identify scooter rider killed after being struck by Uber driver in Downtown Austin