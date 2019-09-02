ROUND ROCK, Texas — A crash involving a reported 10-plus vehicles closed the westbound lanes of State Highway 45 at Interstate 35 in Round Rock Saturday morning. All lanes have since reopened.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Here's a look at what the crash looked like the morning of Feb. 9.

Officials did not state what caused the crash, but said a Texas Department of Transportation de-icer is on the scene.

Traffic on State Highway 130 was being re-directed by police away from Interstate 35. By 8:20 a.m., Pflugerville police said drivers could access SH 45.

Highway 195 was shut down Friday night after deputies said more than 10 vehicles were involved in a crash there. Two people were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

RELATED: 10 vehicle crash closes down Highway 195 in Williamson County, deputies say