AUSTIN, Texas — Five people were injured Sunday in a South Austin collision at Slaughter Lane and Manchaca Road.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a female child and an adult male estimated to be in his 40s were transported to St. David's South with potentially serious injuries. Three other patients were taken to the same hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

The crash was reported around 8:04 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.