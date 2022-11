Details are minimal at this time, but the person is confirmed to be dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County has left one person dead early Wednesday morning.

At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety is currently on the scene.

Details are minimal at this time, but the person is confirmed to be dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

BREAKING 🚨: We have a crew on scene of a bad fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Parmer Lane at Amberglen. @KVUE — Hannah Rucker KVUE (@suphannahrucker) November 2, 2022