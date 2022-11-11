'I think my race is the superior one' | Pflugerville ISD places teacher on leave over 'inappropriate conversation'

The video captured the conversation between students and a teacher at Bohls Middle School.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A teacher at a Pflugerville ISD middle school, whose identity has not been released, is on administrative leave after a video containing an "inappropriate conversation" started circulating around social media.

In the video, a teacher is having a discussion with some students inside a classroom. It's not clear how the conversation was started at Bohls Middle School, but the teacher was captured saying, "deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one."

There was more muffled exchange between a student and the teacher that is difficult to decipher. Below is the video of the conversation exchange at the middle school:

Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian released the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class. This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation.

"Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our students. The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PfISD schools.

"Staff checked in with students today. Our counselors and administrators are always available if your student wants to discuss this situation further.

"We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation; this could be to a parent, a teacher, or a counselor. If you see something, say something.

"We apologize for any undue stress or concern this has caused. As always, we appreciate the support of our families and community."