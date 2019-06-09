AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns will clash with the LSU Tigers on Saturday – and if you didn't get one of those pricey tickets to the game at Darrel K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, we've got you covered.

Here's how you can watch the highly-anticipated game:

KVUE Broadcast:

KVUE will be broadcasting the game at 6:30 p.m. on channel 24 in Austin.

Longhorn City Limits Watch Party:

LCL will be hosting a watch party on the LBJ Lawn on the northeast corner of DKR Stadium. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a Silent Disco.

The Alibi Watch Party:

The Alibi will be hosting a watch party along with Stony's Pizza. The event is dog-friendly and will go from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

3TEN ACL Live Watch Party:

ACL Live's watch party starts at 6:30 p.m. and they will be showing the game on their 20-foot LED wall. Admission is free and the event is open to all ages.

RELATED:

What to know as UT Austin prepares for ESPN College GameDay

Before LSU matchup, Texas fans can snap a photo with Heisman Trophy and its former UT recipients

Rustic Tap Beer Garden "4 Day Party":

The Rustic Tap Beer Garden will show the game as a part of their "4 Day Party." Presale tickets are sold out but fans can still get in with a cover fee at the door. But Longhorn fans beware: Rustic Tap is an LSU bar.

Dirty Martin's Place Watch Party:

Dirty Martin's Place will be playing the game on all of their TVs with sound starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is kid-friendly.

RELATED:

How burnt orange became one of Texas' most iconic colors

'We've had this game circled' | Austin LSU fans excited and confident going into the game against UT

The Posse East Watch Party:

Pregame festivities at The Posse East will begin at 10 a.m. and go until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. This event is kid-friendly.

Shoal Creek Saloon Watch Party:

Shoal Creek Saloon is hosting a watch party for LSU fans in Austin. Reserved seating costs $50 and is the only way to guarantee a seat. Reserved seating starts at 3 p.m.

Be sure to tune into KVUE for kickoff at 6:30 p.m.!

WATCH: UT vs LSU game will be historic one for Austin's DKR stadium

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIVE: Austin ISD leaders discuss suggestion to close 12 schools as part of new multi-year plan

Houston PD: Chief Acevedo pulls over alleged street racer while driving home

Mother's boyfriend charged after 5-year-old Houston girl found dead in closet

Another Central Texas woman bitten by rabid fox