AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns will clash with the LSU Tigers on Saturday – and if you didn't get one of those pricey tickets to the game at Darrel K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, we've got you covered.
Here's how you can watch the highly-anticipated game:
KVUE Broadcast:
- KVUE will be broadcasting the game at 6:30 p.m. on channel 24 in Austin.
Longhorn City Limits Watch Party:
- LCL will be hosting a watch party on the LBJ Lawn on the northeast corner of DKR Stadium. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a Silent Disco.
- The Alibi will be hosting a watch party along with Stony's Pizza. The event is dog-friendly and will go from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- ACL Live's watch party starts at 6:30 p.m. and they will be showing the game on their 20-foot LED wall. Admission is free and the event is open to all ages.
Rustic Tap Beer Garden "4 Day Party":
- The Rustic Tap Beer Garden will show the game as a part of their "4 Day Party." Presale tickets are sold out but fans can still get in with a cover fee at the door. But Longhorn fans beware: Rustic Tap is an LSU bar.
Dirty Martin's Place Watch Party:
- Dirty Martin's Place will be playing the game on all of their TVs with sound starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is kid-friendly.
- Pregame festivities at The Posse East will begin at 10 a.m. and go until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. This event is kid-friendly.
Shoal Creek Saloon Watch Party:
- Shoal Creek Saloon is hosting a watch party for LSU fans in Austin. Reserved seating costs $50 and is the only way to guarantee a seat. Reserved seating starts at 3 p.m.
Be sure to tune into KVUE for kickoff at 6:30 p.m.!
