AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn fans who plan to watch Saturday's game against LSU at bars, restaurants or pretty much anywhere with a decent TV may find themselves sitting next to the enemy.

The Texas versus LSU game is one of the biggest in recent history. Both schools are ranked in the top 10 and both have avid fanbases.

Turns out, you don't have to look too far to find the LSU fans in Austin – something Jaimie Davis knows well. She was a cheerleader for UT in college, which is how she met her husband, Jason. He was a cheerleader for LSU.

"Once they announced it a couple years ago, we were both like, 'Yes!'" Jaimie said.

Brett Berry is the operating partner for Rustic Tap, an LSU bar in Downtown Austin. Berry and his staff decided to sell tickets for a watch party at their bar because they knew a lot of people would want to come.

"We'll have 350 people here watching the game," Berry said. "We wanted to make sure the people here in Austin who have seen this bar grow for LSU would be able to make this game. These guys are ready. We've had this game circled."

Brad and Karen Bradford are LSU fans from New Orleans who are in town for the game. They both said it's been a while since they have been in Texas for a game as big as this one.

"It's just such a great matchup – unbelievable," Brad said. "We can't wait to host our friends in Baton Rouge next year when they come back."

Shoal Creek Saloon is another Austin bar in town that supports Louisiana and LSU. Justin Burk just started cooking there this year, but comes in as a cook who loves LSU and Louisiana food.

"I'm the biggest fan of the culture, the food, the music, just everything about Louisiana," Burk said. "Getting to cook here is perfect for me."

Burk said he knows the pressure will be on when Lousiana natives visit his spot.

"These people are passionate," Burk said. "That's pretty much the key word. Saturday will be the busiest day that I've had since I've been here. I definitely will probably have a few food critics out there from people that eat this every day but so do we here at Shoal Creek."

Michelle Persica also owns an LSU-themed business in Austin – but not a restaurant. Persica runs Pathway to Fitness, a local gym with a Louisiana flare to it.

"You can take the girl out of Louisiana, but you can't take the Louisiana out of the girl," Persica said.

She's holding a "Client Appreciation & Watch Party" Saturday at her gym. A lot of her family will be coming to town to make some classic Louisiana food.

"We're going to have chicken and sausage gumbo," Persica said. "We're going to have boudin. We're going to have boiled shrimp. We're going to have fried shrimp. We're going to have fried catfish."

Just like UT, LSU has tons of fans passionate about their team, their city and their culture.

