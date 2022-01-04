x
Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols

UT Athletics confirmed that Jones wasn't on the roster to play against Kansas State and that he did not travel with the team for the game.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones was sidelined Tuesday and didn't play against Kansas State due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. 

University of Texas Athletics confirmed Jones was sitting out and that he didn't travel with the team for tonight's game. However, it was not clear if Jones had contracted the virus or not.

The Salina Journal reported that Kansas State took the court against the Longhorns with half of its roster and head coach Bruce Weber out, also due to health and safety protocols. With Weber out, assistant coach Shan Southwell led the team in its Big 12 home opener. 

The Salina Journal added that the Wildcats are playing with eight players and partial coaching staff.

Jones was previously diagnosed with leukemia as a sophomore, with the diagnosis announced to the team in 2018. Less than a year later, he was practicing again. He was back on the court in November 2019. 

On the third-year anniversary of the diagnosis, he scored the game-winning shot against West Virginia. 

