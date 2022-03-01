Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Texas: More than 3.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 74,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 66, and an average of 314 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 1,045. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 132,285 cases have been reported and at least 1,218 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,693 active cases, and 15 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 33,537 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 414 people have died. Williamson County: There are 1,310 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fifteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 10% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 75,907 cases have been reported and at least 755 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

