The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has recommended that Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez be placed on administrative leave.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees will have a closed meeting Monday to discuss possibly suspending the district's superintendent.

On Dec. 15, a monitor with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) sent a memo to RRISD's board president recommending that the board place Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation regarding "the underlying conduct found in a protective order issued by the Travis County District Court."

The memo also recommends that the board hire an external investigator to conduct an investigation into Azaiez's conduct.

According to the agenda for Monday's meeting, the RRISD board will meet in a closed session to review the TEA monitor's letter regarding Azaiez.

Azaiez is reportedly facing accusations of assault and of using school board police, both in RRISD and in his former position at Donna ISD, to silence his critics. KVUE has reached out to the Travis County Sheriff's Office regarding the reported accusations and will update this story when more information is available.

RRISD students are set to return from winter break on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Azaiez was named the superintendent of RRISD in June 2021.