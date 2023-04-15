Austin FC, Vancouver play to scoreless draw in physical match

The sides combined for 23 fouls in the game.

AUSTIN, Texas — Although it wasn't the rebound they were hoping for after the drubbing they suffered last week against LAFC, Austin FC was able to claim a single point at Q2 Stadium on Saturday night after a chippy game against the Vancouver Whitecaps resulted in a scoreless draw.

While the Verde & Black were able manage 57% of possession and fire off 18 shots with seven on target, they weren't able to break through the wall of Vancouver keeper Yohei Takaoka. The Vancouver goalie now has six shutouts on the season.

Fortunately for Austin, Brad Stuver was able to shut the door on the Whitecaps, stopping all four shots on goal he faced.

The result puts Austin at ninth in the Western Conference- the final playoff position- through seven games this season.

Next up, the Verde & Black will travel to Carson, California to take on the Western Conference's last-place side, the LA Galaxy.