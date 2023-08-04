Austin FC thumped by LAFC, 3-0

LAFC's leading scorer Denis Bouanga scored a hat-trick in the win.

AUSTIN, Texas — The early season bye week and the hunt for redemption after last season's defeat in the Western Conference Final played no dividends for the Verde & Black in Los Angeles Saturday night, as the men of Austin FC were bested by LAFC, 3-0.

After the first third of the game saw the two premier sides feel each other out, LA finally broke through in the 40th minute, as Denis Bouanga planted a right footed brace into the back left corner of the net to give LAFC a 1-0 lead just before halftime.

12 minutes into the second half, Bouanga scored again, giving LAFC a 2-0 lead with a brace from the center of the box that came off a conceded corner.

Bouanga punctuated his hat trick with a brace into the top left corner in the 68th minute to give LAFC a 3-0 lead and its ultimate winning margin.

Despite controlling 51% of possession, the Verde & Black were not able to capitalize, registering only nine shots total and four on net.

Contrarily, LAFC, despite having less possession, were able to fire off 26 shots with six on net and three conversions. Austin FC also conceded 10 corners, one of which LAFC was able to convert on.

The Verde & Black will return to Q2 Stadium next Saturday night, when they take on Vancouver.