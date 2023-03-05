Urruti, Stuver rally Austin to 1-0 victory over Montreal

Jon Gallagher had an assist on Urruti’s game-winner for Austin (1-1-0). Sebastián Driussi saw his five-match goal streak dating to last season end. Austin improved to 13-1-2 at home against Montreal, which won for the first time in Houston last season by a 3-2 score.

Montreal is 0-2-0 for a second straight season. It lost its first three matches last season but still posted a club-record 65 points. Montreal was shut out in its opener against Inter Miami, despite taking all 14 of its shots from inside the box. Only two teams have taken 14 or more shots — all from inside the box — Toronto (2019) and the Seattle Sounders a year later. Those two teams combined to score 10 goals.