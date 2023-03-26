Cabral scores late, Rapids draw with Austin 1-1

Jon Gallagher scored an early goal and Brad Stuver made seven saves as Austin FC drew 1-1 against the Colorado Rapids Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd.

AUSTIN, Texas — Kévin Cabral scored in the 85th minute to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with Austin FC on Saturday night.

Cabral’s goal was just the second this season for the Rapids (0-3-2), who went 319 minutes without a goal until Cole Bassett scored last week. It was the sixth longest wait in league history and the longest since Colorado went 362 minutes before scoring in 2015.

The Rapids, who equaled the worst start in club history, ended a two-match skid and still haven’t lost three straight under Robin Fraser. Colorado lost eight straight matches in 2019 before Fraser’s arrival.

Jon Gallagher scored five minutes into the match to give Austin (2-2-1) the lead. The home side has won just once in six all-time meetings — a 3-0 win by the Rapids in 2021. Austin has just six wins in its last 17 home matches, including the playoffs.

Sebastián Driussi and Jhojan Valencia had assists on Gallagher’s goal. Driussi, who didn’t have a hand in Austin’s lone goal last week in a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal, has only gone two straight matches without a goal or an assist once in his career. That came against the Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United early last season.

Colorado outshot Austin 17-7 with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough stopped two shots for the Rapids. Brad Stuver had seven saves for Austin.

Colorado returns home to host defending-champion LAFC on Saturday. Austin is idle.

