VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders, Moussa Djitte timetable, Hector Jimenez joins podcast

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and learning their favorite dances.
Paul, Brittany and Jake talk about the latest news on Moussa Djitte's timeline, address change to Austin FC's schedule, give an update on ABC FC and chat with Austin FC midfielder Hector Jimenez. We'll also preview the July 22 match against Seattle Sounders FC.
Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.
PODCAST TIME CODES:
- 0:30 – Jake addresses his red card podcast
- 1:00 – Austin FC schedule change
- 1:30 – Moussa Djitte timetable
- 3:00 – Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2.0
- 7:00 – Backup players get time vs. Club Tigres
- 8:30 – Rodney Redes confidence after scoring goal against Club Tigres
- 10:00 – Austin FC midfielder Hector Jimenez joins podcast
- 10:30 – Hector on scoring final goal of 4-1 win against Portland
- 11:00 – Hector on playing in front of home fans
- 11:45 – Hector on sharing these moments with his son, wife, family
- 13:50 – Hector's role on expansion team as MLS veteran
- 15:30 – Hector on the two-week break from MLS competition
- 16:00 – Hector on his health, position change/role in the lineup
- 19:00 – RAPID FIRE
- 27:00 – Austin FC fashionista
- 30:00 – USWNT loses to Sweden 3-0 in Olympics opener
- 38:00 – USMNT could possibly play semifinal Gold Cup match in Austin
- 40:00 – ABC FC update
For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc.
