VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders, Moussa Djitte timetable, Hector Jimenez joins podcast

Paul, Brittany and Jake talk about the latest news on Moussa Djitte's timeline, address change to Austin FC's schedule, give an update on ABC FC and chat with Austin FC midfielder Hector Jimenez. We'll also preview the July 22 match against Seattle Sounders FC.

PODCAST TIME CODES:

0:30 – Jake addresses his red card podcast

1:00 – Austin FC schedule change

1:30 – Moussa Djitte timetable

3:00 – Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2.0

7:00 – Backup players get time vs. Club Tigres

8:30 – Rodney Redes confidence after scoring goal against Club Tigres

10:00 – Austin FC midfielder Hector Jimenez joins podcast

10:30 – Hector on scoring final goal of 4-1 win against Portland

11:00 – Hector on playing in front of home fans

11:45 – Hector on sharing these moments with his son, wife, family

13:50 – Hector's role on expansion team as MLS veteran

15:30 – Hector on the two-week break from MLS competition

16:00 – Hector on his health, position change/role in the lineup

19:00 – RAPID FIRE

27:00 – Austin FC fashionista

30:00 – USWNT loses to Sweden 3-0 in Olympics opener

38:00 – USMNT could possibly play semifinal Gold Cup match in Austin

40:00 – ABC FC update

