VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. Club Tigres, LAFC; video performance analyst Sam Lawson joins podcast

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and learning their favorite dances.
Paul and Brittany recap the matches against Club Tigres and LAFC. Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson broke down the team and got nerdy with us.
Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.
PODCAST TIME CODES:
- 0:20 – Where's Jake?
- 1:30 – Austin FC vs. Club Tigres recap
- 5:00 – Rodney Redes scores from LONG RANGE
- 8:00 – Austin FC vs. LAFC recap
- 10:30 – MLS All-Star voting is open
- 14:00 – Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson joins the podcast; what do you do?
- 18:30 – Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson tells us his game day routine
- 22:00 – Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson tells us how he breaks down penalty kicks
- 26:20 – Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson scouting Seattle Sounders FC
- 29:00 – Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson gives Paul goalkeeping tips
- 32:00 – RAPID FIRE
- 42:00 – Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC preview
- 46:00 – Austin FC scoring woes continue minus Portland match
- 54:30 – BLOOPERS!
For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.
