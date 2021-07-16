VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. Club Tigres, LAFC; video performance analyst Sam Lawson joins podcast

Paul and Brittany recap the matches against Club Tigres and LAFC. Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson breaks down the team and gets nerdy with us.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and learning their favorite dances.

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

PODCAST TIME CODES:

0:20 – Where's Jake?

1:30 – Austin FC vs. Club Tigres recap

5:00 – Rodney Redes scores from LONG RANGE

8:00 – Austin FC vs. LAFC recap

10:30 – MLS All-Star voting is open

14:00 – Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson joins the podcast; what do you do?

18:30 – Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson tells us his game day routine

22:00 – Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson tells us how he breaks down penalty kicks

26:20 – Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson scouting Seattle Sounders FC

29:00 – Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson gives Paul goalkeeping tips

32:00 – RAPID FIRE

42:00 – Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC preview

46:00 – Austin FC scoring woes continue minus Portland match

54:30 – BLOOPERS!

