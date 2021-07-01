VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC-Columbus Crew highlights; Alex Ring, Los Verdes supporters join podcast

We're joined this week by Austin FC midfielder Alex Ring and three members of Los Verdes, an Austin FC supporters group.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and appearing in TikToks.

We're joined this week by Austin FC midfielder Alex Ring and three members of Los Verdes, an Austin FC supporters group. Paul, Brittany and Jake recap the Austin FC vs. Columbus Crew match, talk with Los Verdes supporters about a Jake tweet regarding the seating situation of Crew fans and discuss the latest Austin FC signing: Moussa Djitte.

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

PODCAST TIME CODES:

1:00 – Austin FC signs Moussa Djitte ... and Paul forgets how to pronounce his name. Great start

2:00 – Austin FC says Danny Hoesen will be reevaluated for his hip injury after originally being ruled out for season

7:00 – Austin FC vs. Columbus recap

10:30 – Brad Stuver on his performance getting another shutout

11:00 – Austin FC's inability to score goals as of late

14:00 – Austin FC ATX Pride Flag tifo / Pride Night

16:00 – Alex Ring joins VerdeVUE / thoughts on being selected 1st team captain

17:00 – Alex Ring on his injuries / preparation and rehab to be able to play

19:00 – Alex Ring thanks his wife for helping support his career

20:00 – Alex Ring on playing in Q2 Stadium

24:00 – Alex Ring on holding himself and his teammates to a high standard

25:30 – Alex Ring on building club traditions / fan base support

26:30 – Alex Ring on being teammates with Brad Stuver before Austin FC and seeing his hard work pay off

28:30 – Alex Ring rapid fire questions

32:00 – Jake vs. Twitter – Columbus Crew fans in the nosebleeds

36:00 – Los Verdes supporters address Jake's tweet / online response

43:00 – Brittany wants everyone to just love soccer as much as she does

50:00 – Los Verdes supporters are working to build an inclusive fan base culture

56:00 – Growing soccer to all corners of fandom

57:00 – Los Verdes supporters on the overall atmosphere of Q2 Stadium

1:02:00 – Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers preview

1:05:00 – Who will score the first goal in Q2 Stadium?

