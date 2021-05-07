x
Austin FC

VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC grabs first home win vs. Portland, will host LAFC and Club Tigres next

Paul, Brittany and Jake recap Austin FC's first goal(s) and first home win against the Portland Timbers, as well as look forward to the LAFC match.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and learning their favorite dances.  

Paul, Brittany and Jake recap Austin FC's first goal(s) and first home win against the Portland Timbers, continue our rapid fire questions for each other and talk about the latest Austin FC news and upcoming matches versus LAFC and Club Tigres.

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

WATCH: VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast

PODCAST TIME CODES

  • 0:15 – Paul gives co-hosts extraordinary intro.
  • 2:20 – Austin FC scores first goal(s) and snag first win
  • 3:30 – Jake is showered with "adult beverages" in media section when Gallagher scored 1st goal
  • 5:00 – Brittany witnesses first goal right in front of her face, but she shares a tragic story ...
  • 8:00 – Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers recap
  • 15:00 – Austin FC plays a fluid formation against Portland
  • 19:00 – Austin FC takes on LAFC in rematch of season opener
  • 24:00 – Austin FC is still undefeated at home; shown to be a tough place to play
  • 26:00 – Q2 Stadium decibel levels 
  • 30:00 – Austin FC vs Club Tigres
  • 33:00 – ABC FC is unveiled ....
  • 36:00 – Catch ABC FC soon on KVUE (maybe)
  • 37:50 – BLOOPERS: Brittany asks Paul and Jake rapid fire questions

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.  

