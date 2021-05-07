VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC grabs first home win vs. Portland, will host LAFC and Club Tigres next

Paul, Brittany and Jake recap Austin FC's first goal(s) and first home win against the Portland Timbers, as well as look forward to the LAFC match.

Paul, Brittany and Jake recap Austin FC's first goal(s) and first home win against the Portland Timbers, continue our rapid fire questions for each other and talk about the latest Austin FC news and upcoming matches versus LAFC and Club Tigres.

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

PODCAST TIME CODES:

0:15 – Paul gives co-hosts extraordinary intro.

2:20 – Austin FC scores first goal(s) and snag first win

3:30 – Jake is showered with "adult beverages" in media section when Gallagher scored 1st goal

5:00 – Brittany witnesses first goal right in front of her face, but she shares a tragic story ...

8:00 – Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers recap

15:00 – Austin FC plays a fluid formation against Portland

19:00 – Austin FC takes on LAFC in rematch of season opener

24:00 – Austin FC is still undefeated at home; shown to be a tough place to play

26:00 – Q2 Stadium decibel levels

30:00 – Austin FC vs Club Tigres

33:00 – ABC FC is unveiled ....

36:00 – Catch ABC FC soon on KVUE (maybe)

37:50 – BLOOPERS: Brittany asks Paul and Jake rapid fire questions

