Austin FC loses 2nd straight road match

SANDY, Utah — Austin FC lost its second straight road match after falling to Real Salt Lake, 1-0.

The first half was quite a workout for Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who was forced into three saves. But RSL was able to beat Stuver in the 32nd minute, scoring the only goal of the game.

The club's first season has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Austin FC won two of its first three matches, then went on an eight-game winless streak. The Verde put on a scoring clinic against Portland in early July, but then followed up with three straight losses before a 3-2 win over Texas rival Houston Dynamo.

With Saturday's loss, Austin FC continues another losing streak in the club's inaugural season.

With the upcoming schedule in mind, each of Austin FC's next five opponents are either teams currently out of the playoffs (Vancouver twice, FC Dallas, Houston) or a team the Verde has already defeated (Portland). Austin FC will host the Vancouver Whitecaps in the first matchup ever between the two clubs.

Austin FC is slated in the No. 13 spot, which is last place, in the Western Conference with 16 points.

