VerdeVUE Pod: Austin native, new signing McKinze Gaines joins club; Driussi, Djitte arrive in Austin

Austin FC forward and native Austinite, McKinze Gaines, joins the podcast this week! We chat with Gaines about how he got his shot to sign for his hometown MLS team, playing in the same youth club as teammate Kekuta Manneh and of course he answers our RAPID FIRE questions!

PODCAST TIME CODES:

0:20 – Where's Brittany?

0:45 – Recaps of Colorado loss / Houston win / FC Dallas loss – rollercoaster ride continues

2:00 – Austin scores in bunches again in Houst on Dynamo match

5:00 – When Austin scores, the swag/confidence is tenfold

6:30 – Josh Wolff did not start his 3 designated players in rivalry game, why?

8:00 – 3 designated players subbed on in 60th minute; Sebastian Driussi makes his debut

8:45 – McKalla Oooh La La curse?

11:00 – Jake on McKalla song

16:00 – Resting key players for safety ... load management

19:00 – To be fair, starting lineup against FC Dallas accomplished its job

21:00 – Moussa Djitte arrives in Austin; Fans waited at airport to greet him

23:30 – No. 99? Thoughts?

25:30 – McKinze Gaines joins the podcast

26:00 – McKinze Gaines, Austin FC teammate Kekuta Manneh played for same youth soccer club, Lonestar Soccer

26:45 – McKinze Gaines talks about Kekuta's coolest goal he's seen him do

27:30 – McKinze Gaines on playing for hometown team; he was born and raised in Austin

29:30 – McKinze Gaines trained with Austin FC ONLY ONE DAY before getting opportunity to suit up against Tigres

32:00 – McKinze Gaines on playing soccer overseas

34:10 – RAPID FIRE

40:00 – Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake preview

45:30 – Brad Stuver All-Star snub

49:00 – ABC FC update

