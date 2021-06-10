Austin FC offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Q2 Stadium for Sporting KC watch party, first home match vs. San Jose

"Following the vaccination, a photo opportunity for each fan will be offered on field level," the club said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to people attending the June 12 watch party for the Sporting KC match, as well as the club's first home match against the San Jose Earthquakes on June 19.

The club said that on June 12, vaccinations will be set up on the H-E-B Plaza before and during the watch party event outside the Q2 Stadium Zebra Gate in the northeast corner. For the home opener on June 19, vaccinations will take place after the match on field level in the North end.

"Fans will have the opportunity to register behind Sections 135 and 136 during the match. At the final whistle, those that registered will meet at Sections 135 and 136 and be guided down to field-level for their vaccination," the club said in a press release. "Following the vaccination, a photo opportunity for each fan will be offered on field level."

Austin FC said vaccines will be available only for attendees receiving their first shot. The shots being administered will be the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the club said.

For supporters who are interested in scheduling a vaccination but are unable to attend either Austin FC event, please visit at centraltxvaccs.org and vaccinefinder.org.