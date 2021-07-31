Austin FC falls to the Colorado Rapids 1-0

Next up, Austin FC will play its first MLS regular season matchup against another Texas-based team.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC lost its third straight match after losing to the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, 1-0.

This was the second time the two clubs have faced off after the Verde got a 3-1 road win back in April. The last win going into Saturday's match was the 4-1 scoring clinic Austin FC put on the Portland Timbers earlier this month.

Colorado's Andre Shinyashiki scored his third goal of the season in the 29th minute and the visiting Colorado Rapids held on for a victory over Austin FC on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium.

According to the Austin-American Statesman, Austin FC finished the first half with one of its five shots on goal. Colorado put four of its nine shots on goal and could have built a 3-0 lead late in the first half if not for two terrific saves by goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Austin FC will host one more home game against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday before heading on another road stint. It will be the first time Austin has played another Texas-based team in MLS regular season action. The two clubs have played each other in preseason play, however. Houston Dynamo defeated Austin FC 3-2 in the La Copita preseason tournament.