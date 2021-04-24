x
Austin FC

Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live score updates, highlights and how to watch

Austin FC looks for its first MLS win in franchise history on the road against Colorado Rapids. Here are the latest score updates, highlights and more!

DENVER — Austin FC kicks off its second match of the 2021 MLS season against the Colorado Rapids. 

Here is everything you need to know about the match: 

WATCH: VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC Matthew McConaughey impressions, LAFC recap, Colorado Rapids preview

Kickoff time

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. CST at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

How to watch

How to listen

PREVIEW

Austin FC dropped its first game against LAFC in the club's MLS debut, 2-0. The Colorado Rapids tied in its first match of the season with FC Dallas, 0-0. Austin FC also played FC Dallas in the preseason La Copita tournament, where the clubs also tied, 3-3. 

The Rapids play a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the following projected lineup: William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Kellyn Acosta; Jack Price, Younes Namli; Michael Barrios, Cole Bassett, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio. 

Austin FC's system is a 4-3-3 formation, with the following projected starting lineup: Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Jhohan Romaña, Matt Besler, Ben Sweat; Daniel Pereira, Alex Ring, Tomás Pochettino; Rodney Redes, Danny Hoesen, Cecilio Domínguez.

WATCH: Austin FC: The First Season": A KVUE special report

