AUSTIN, Texas — Today's workout is called "Ab Ripper Flex" – a combination of the popular P90X workout "Ab Ripper X" with two other exercises in a total of three rounds.

Begin with a one-minute wall sit.

Then pivot to a two-minute plank.

Follow that with all 11 moves and 25 reps of Ab Ripper X.

For the wall-sit portion, place your back directly against the wall and bend your knees until they form a 90-degree angle. Place your hands out in front of you, behind your head or straight down.

For the plank portion, feel free to experiment with different base width. Try to keep your back as parallel to the ground as possible.

For the entire workout, it's better to concentrate on form than speed.

P90X

The rest of the Shelter in Shape community is still going strong.

Addy Bates from Cedar Park has a segment on her school's newscast called "Active with Addy." She does everything from practicing her bowling technique in her room to squatting her Siamese cat.

Valeri Tanguma from Kyle conquered "Burpee Burnout."

Valeri Tanguma, from Kyle, completes Burpee Burnout.

KVUE Sports

The three rounds of Ab Ripper Flex are definitely enough to make you break a sweat.

Try it out and your submission could be included in the next episode.

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a nightly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

RELATED:

Shelter in Shape with Jake: Golden Date

Shelter in Shape: Beat the Clock

Shelter in Shape with Jake: Lamar-athon

The rules are simple.

Any athletic activity is accepted.

Submissions are open to the Austin area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Gov. Greg Abbott says reopening businesses in Texas must include strategies to not spread coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Travis County cases rise to 690; deaths now at 9

Matthew and Camila McConaughey donate masks to Austin first responders during COVID-19 pandemic