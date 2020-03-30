AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is the previous episode of Shelter in Shape with Jake. Once this episode airs, it'll replace the video above.

Sundays are run days on Shelter in Shape.

Today's workout, the "Lamar-athon", was the brainchild of Austin triathlete, Steve Nash.

It's a 10K, or 6.2 miles, out-and-back race that starts on S. Lamar Boulevard with a halfway point at Lady Bird Lake. Nash said he wanted to organize his own socially-distant race after a triathlon he was scheduled to compete in was canceled due to COVID-19.

"Really the whole idea behind it is just that no matter what's going on, if I go for a run, I always feel good," he said.

Nash had almost 50 people, from Austin to Pittsburgh, run in the race after publicizing his plans on social media.

For those who participated in Austin, Nash staggered their start times by 15 minutes to practice social distancing.

Nash said the only entry fee was for participants to buy a post-race takeout meal at their favorite local restaurant.

Nash plans on hosting another race on April 4 at 11 a.m.

Anyone is free to join remotely. Tag @stevolemonia on Instagram if you participate in the race.

Reach out to him on Instagram or stevolemonia@gmail.com with any questions.

KVUE's Jake Garcia became the 40th person to finish the run.

See if you can beat Garcia's time and your entry could be included in the next episode of Shelter in Shape.

RELATED: Shelter in Shape: Camp Gladiator

Shelter in Shape with Jake: Keep it 100

Shelter in Shape with Jake: Name Game

PREVIOUSLY ON SHELTER IN SHAPE WITH JAKE:

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a nightly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially-distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

The rules are simple: any athletic activity is accepted. Submissions are open to the Austin-area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

KVUE viewers share their favorite sports memories

Houston athletes step up to help hospitals, show appreciation for hospital workers

Report: Shaka Smart to remain Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach

March Madness 2020: Who is the best NCAA champion of all-time? Vote in this bracket.

Sam Ehlinger starts COVID-19 relief GoFundMe page, sets $1M goal

MLB is streaming a memorable game from your favorite team for opening day

Drew Brees pledges $5M to Louisiana for coronavirus fight; 10K meals every day